Vinton::14

Where’s the parking?

Siting a major housing complex on the old Methodist church property would be a disaster for McMinnville’s downtown. Not only are there too many units for the area — an area of predominantly single-family homes — but the parking is horrible.

Imagine 72 units and only 59 parking spaces. Any housing complex should have at least one parking space per unit.

And consider that some people have two cars, especially when they live in an area where they have to drive to get to workplaces, grocery stores, drug stores and clothing stores.

If there are children, and there probably would be, where would they play? And where would visitors or service people park?

Parking currently available in the area is used by a lot of people to visit surrounding businesses. When an area is lacking in parking, they go elsewhere.

I have seen places close because of lack of reasonably close parking. I would think all restaurants, businesses and landlords would be up in arms with this project.

You can’t charge big rents if local businesses have no customers. There is already a shortage of downtown parking.

Eliminating any parking would adversely affect nearby businesses. What we need there is a new parking structure that everyone can use!

I like to visit stores downtown, and sometimes restaurants. But if parking is not convenient, count me out!

Alice Vinton

McMinnville