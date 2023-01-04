Vintage News-Register: January 4, 2023

(January 2, 1963)##The first 1963 baby to be born in Yamhill County was a bouncing boy, Kevin Clair Whitney, who came into the world at 5:13 a.m. Jan. 1. Kevin weighed in at a gusty 7 pounds 5 1/2 ounces. He is shown above with his mother, Mrs. Clair Whitney of Carlton.

(January 3, 1968)##Starting the new year out right, McMinnville City Firemen received bright new uniforms consisting of blue jackets and pants and white hats. From left are Fire Chief Jerry Smith, Assistant Chief Roswell Rossner, Fire Marshal Charley Price and Captain Jan Fox.

(December 27, 1967)##Smiling Winner- Nancy Dunckel of McMinnville won a sewing machine, taking first place in the junior division of the Oregon State Woolgrowers contest, “Make lt Yourself in Wool.” She is wearing the wool one-piece dress which she made, which also won her first in the district division at Salem. She is daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dunckel of 1450 E. 18th Ave.

(December 27, 1967)##Completion of the McMinnville Branch of the U.S. National Bank of Oregon is scheduled for next February, according to the construction foreman for the Klock Construction Company. The new building is located next to present banking facilities at 3rd and Davis in McMinnville.

(December 30, 1957)##Field Emission diagram in Russian is studied by three staff members of Linfield Research Institute in a study of the Russian language. Twelve staff members have formed a class to study language so they will be able to read scientific material which has become available from that country, during the past year. Several wives of LRI staffers, Dr. Helen Emerson of the Linfield Modern Language Department, and Mrs. Elizabeth Honn of McMinnville High School also are enrolled in the course. Shown examining the diagram are, from left, Phil Bettler, staff physicist; Frank Collins, supervisor of the LRl Glass Laboratory, and W. W. Dolan, LRI assistant director.