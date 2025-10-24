Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: Oct. 24, 2025
A look back at Yamhill County news
10 years ago
-- Move over Ice Bucket Challenge. McMinnville is getting into the public service promotion act that won’t require anyone to get drenched.
Casey Hostetler of Newberg and McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Nathan Knottingham this week kicked off the Better My Town Challenge, designed to encourage people to do something that makes their community a better place, share it on social media, then nominate others to do so as well. Once nominated, a person has 24 hours to perform a useful act or make a charitable donation. A website has been established at www.bettermytown.org.
-- Kit Johnston Farms, seeking to acquire a pair of buildings on the campus of the now-bankrupt Evergreen International Airlines, was outbid by more than $1 million in a Friday auction in federal bankruptcy court. Jackson Family Wines, which has purchased more than 800 acres of local vineyard land in the last two years, submitted the winning bid of $4.6 million, according to Yamhill County Commissioner Stan Primozich, driving force in a county effort to purchase one of the buildings from Johnston. The sale apparently dashes county hopes to move its public works department to the eight-acre Evergreen site.
-- Back when Steve and Mary Allen opened Jake’s Deli, the name was puzzling to many people in McMinnville. “What’s ‘deli’?” Mary recalled 38 years later. Or, “I’ll have a deli,” they say with faux confidence. But the line-up of sandwiches made with freshly sliced meats, bagels, soups and salads quickly caught on.
Jake’s will close this Saturday as the Allens retire in order to travel and spend more time with their grandchildren.
25 Years Ago
-- A ballot measure that would force units of government to pay property owners whenever a land use action reduced a property value is facing a tough hurdle. In a conservative area where it might be expected to run strongly, none of the top candidates for state or county office support it.
Ballot Measure 7 would amend the state Constitution to require payment to property owners virtually anytime a law, rule or regulation lowered a property value. The Constitution already prohibits taking private property for public use without just compensation, but a property’s value can be adversely affected by zoning or other regulations without compensation.
50 Years Ago
-- Students at Linfield College will run 500 miles through rain, mud and cold next month to raise $10,000 for the private liberal arts college. The “run-a-thon” will cover 500 miles in a five-day period. Money is being pledged by students, friends and local citizens on a per-mile basis. Student Body President Bill Kemp of Portland is optimistic they can meet their fundraising goal.
This summer, Kemp divided a half-acre of college land into garden plots. He is also helping coordinate the construction this fall of Lincabin, the college cabin built by students, faculty and staff near the Three Sisters Wilderness Area.
-- Frank S. Van Loo will retire at the end of this year after more than 46 years in the grocery business, 26 of them at his present location, Van Loo’s Market in Yamhill. Van Loo, 66, said he has sold the store and its equipment to a Yamhill couple and will sell the store’s entire stock by the end of the year.
Van Loo started in the business working for chain stores. He went to work full-time in 1929 for the C.G. Anderson chain store, which sold only groceries, and Van Loo’s salary was $20 per week for six 11-hour days. Anderson changed ownership multiple times and eventually became part of the Safeway chain.
