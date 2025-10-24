Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: Oct. 24, 2025

##(Oct. 21, 1960) Link Spooner of Sheridan tries out the little Plymouth Fury junior size, won by his aunt, Mrs. Fred Spooner, (center), in a national contest sponsored by the Post division of General Foods. Rusty Applegate, McMinnville Plymouth-Valiant dealer (left) and Walter Grapp, representative of the division, examine the vehicle. ##(Oct. 22, 1955) Outside view of new tunnel kiln at McMinnville Brick & Tile shows Burton Nicoll checking out controls of the 20 oil burners which will provide a continuous firing process for new buff-color brick. In foreground are specially-constructed, insulated cars on which the brick will move through the tunnel at a rate of eight feet an hour. A complete batch of bricks will be handled in just 24 hours under new system, completed at cost of near $100,000. ##(Oct. 20, 1980) A large crowd gathered Friday morning for the grand opening of First National Bank of McMinnville’s new north town office. A ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Tom Gunness, the bank’s chief executive officer; Stan Boursheski, office manager; Chris Spika, Greater McMinnville Chamber of Commerce manager; and Mayor Don Porter. ##(Oct. 24, 1975) Presiding over a meeting of team captains for the upcoming “Partners in Progress” fund drive for Linfield College are (l to r) McMinnville attorney Gene Marsh, trustee at the college; former Linfield President Harry Dillin; and current Linfield President Charles Walker. ##(Oct. 18, 1960) Evan Engel (seated left) was honored by working associates at Fredricks Motor Company, and owner, Harry Fredricks, (seated right), Saturday upon his retirement after 30 years with the firm. Present for the giving of a watch and ashtray-lighter combination were (left to right) Ed Collins, George Wall, John Sauter, Dick Wright, Ed Young, Larry DeBroeck, Ray Wisch, (front), E.J. Brown, Lewis Robison, Eugene Kinion, Jim Coleman, Janice Keith, Jim Apperson, Shirley Brooks, Joe Dreher, Cecil Conrad, Mel Hallam and (lower center), Wes Gildner. ##(Oct. 24, 1955) Blocks made by Yamhill County Parents Council are used by Children’s Hospital School in Eugene. Gale Turner, with legs and hips in casts scoots under bridge of blocks on creeper. (Oct. 21, 1960) Names of McMinnville Naval Reserve unit members who will donate blood in the Monday visit of the Red Cross bloodmobile to the unit and the National Guard battalion are listed by, left to right, Don Hurless of McMinnville, LCDR Doyle V. Harris and Eric Farmer. ##(Oct. 22, 1955) Modern grain elevator and annex of McDaniel and Sons in McMinnville appears to be stretching for the sky. Located just south of the city, the annex went into operation in July of last year. ##(Oct. 21, 1970) Several crashes occur each year at the Second and Adams intersection, mostly due to failure by drivers to use caution when entering streets or failure to stop at clearly visible stop signs. ##(Oct. 21, 1955) Frank Grundhauser, Linfield graduate and staff physicist in the Linfield physics department, looks through oscilloscope prior to making photographic record of progress of one of experimental tubes being tested in Naval electronics research at Linfield. Device is a facility for testing longevity of tubes and determining how they will perform under certain conditions.

Vintage N-R/Memory Lane: Oct. 24, 2025

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

-- Move over Ice Bucket Challenge. McMinnville is getting into the public service promotion act that won’t require anyone to get drenched.

Casey Hostetler of Newberg and McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Nathan Knottingham this week kicked off the Better My Town Challenge, designed to encourage people to do something that makes their community a better place, share it on social media, then nominate others to do so as well. Once nominated, a person has 24 hours to perform a useful act or make a charitable donation. A website has been established at www.bettermytown.org.

-- Kit Johnston Farms, seeking to acquire a pair of buildings on the campus of the now-bankrupt Evergreen International Airlines, was outbid by more than $1 million in a Friday auction in federal bankruptcy court. Jackson Family Wines, which has purchased more than 800 acres of local vineyard land in the last two years, submitted the winning bid of $4.6 million, according to Yamhill County Commissioner Stan Primozich, driving force in a county effort to purchase one of the buildings from Johnston. The sale apparently dashes county hopes to move its public works department to the eight-acre Evergreen site.

-- Back when Steve and Mary Allen opened Jake’s Deli, the name was puzzling to many people in McMinnville. “What’s ‘deli’?” Mary recalled 38 years later. Or, “I’ll have a deli,” they say with faux confidence. But the line-up of sandwiches made with freshly sliced meats, bagels, soups and salads quickly caught on.

Jake’s will close this Saturday as the Allens retire in order to travel and spend more time with their grandchildren.

25 Years Ago

-- A ballot measure that would force units of government to pay property owners whenever a land use action reduced a property value is facing a tough hurdle. In a conservative area where it might be expected to run strongly, none of the top candidates for state or county office support it.

Ballot Measure 7 would amend the state Constitution to require payment to property owners virtually anytime a law, rule or regulation lowered a property value. The Constitution already prohibits taking private property for public use without just compensation, but a property’s value can be adversely affected by zoning or other regulations without compensation.

50 Years Ago

-- Students at Linfield College will run 500 miles through rain, mud and cold next month to raise $10,000 for the private liberal arts college. The “run-a-thon” will cover 500 miles in a five-day period. Money is being pledged by students, friends and local citizens on a per-mile basis. Student Body President Bill Kemp of Portland is optimistic they can meet their fundraising goal.

This summer, Kemp divided a half-acre of college land into garden plots. He is also helping coordinate the construction this fall of Lincabin, the college cabin built by students, faculty and staff near the Three Sisters Wilderness Area.

-- Frank S. Van Loo will retire at the end of this year after more than 46 years in the grocery business, 26 of them at his present location, Van Loo’s Market in Yamhill. Van Loo, 66, said he has sold the store and its equipment to a Yamhill couple and will sell the store’s entire stock by the end of the year.

Van Loo started in the business working for chain stores. He went to work full-time in 1929 for the C.G. Anderson chain store, which sold only groceries, and Van Loo’s salary was $20 per week for six 11-hour days. Anderson changed ownership multiple times and eventually became part of the Safeway chain.