Vintage N-R/Memory Lane Dec. 19, 2025

A look back at Yamhill County news
10 years ago
- A McMinnville resident has launched a campaign to fund protective vests for a pair of McMinnville Police Department canines. On patrol, dogs are often the first to encounter criminals the police are searching for, putting them at elevated risk, said Jenny Wilson, who once trained dogs for the Edmonds Police Department in Washington. She called the harnesses the local canines currently wear “very unsafe.” Wilson hopes to raise $2,000 to better equip the two of four MPD canines that draw patrol duty, Tucker and Axell.
-- Foundations are poured and work is continuing on the Carlton pool house project, which will replace a decrepit 1930s structure with a modern one in time for the opening of the 2016 swimming season. City Manager Chad Olsen said excavation revealed a pair of small oil tanks. They were used to feed the boilers that heated the pool and bath house long ago. The tanks have been drained and the soil around them will be inspected to ensure it’s not contaminated.
25 Years Ago
-- McMinnville doesn’t yet know what kind of service it’s going to provide with its citywide fiber-optic network, but now it knows how it’s going to connect it to the outside world. The McMinnville Water & Light Commission decided “conceptually” to join a cooperative venture of other rural utilities in building a fiber-optic network around the state that is designed to provide them with cut-rate internet connections. Northwest Open Access Network, or NoaNet, Spokesman Ben Doty said they hope to raise $21 million to create the Oregon network. MW&L would be responsible for $1 million of that, based on the size of the population it serves. The backbone of the system would be on BPA-owned fiber-optic lines, to which NoaNet has access.
McMinnville already enjoys Class I service — to the surprise of Doty, who was guessing Class III — because of its thriving and competitive telecommunications market.
-- Yamhill County Commissioners have decided to ask voters in 2002 to designate their offices as nonpartisan. The measure, endorsed unanimously by two Republicans and one Democrat on the board, would take effect in May 2004 if approved by voters.
50 Years Ago
-- John Desmarteau, currently program director for Rainbow Lodge Youth Care Center, will take over duties as manager of the McMinnville chamber of commerce the first of the year. He succeeds Dale Schumacker, who resigned effective Nov. 1 to assume a managerial post with a statewide realty firm. Desmarteau, 27, is a graduate of Sierra Catholic High School in Salem.
-- Newberg attorney and Dayton resident Stan Bunn, two-term member of the Oregon Legislature from Yamhill County, this week announced his candidacy for the office of attorney general. The 29-year-old graduate of Dayton High School told media during his announcement the position should be entirely non-political in its activities. “I will ask the 1977 Legislature to pass legislation making the office non-partisan,” he said.
-- Mobile home industry representatives attended a public hearing in force Wednesday to oppose a proposed Yamhill County ordinance proposal that mobile homes be allowed only in parks. It was suggested that Yamhill County adopt an ordinance allowing them on any property which can be used for single family housing.
The question is one of many being posed to commissioners as the end draws near to many months of staff preparation on new Oregon land use law that requires zoning ordinances correspond to comprehensive plans.
