Vintage N-R/Memory Lane 082925
A look back at Yamhill County news
10 years ago
- The Yamhill County Courthouse plans to implement a security scanning system Monday, Sept. 1. In conjunction, visitor access will henceforth be limited to the main front entrance on Northeast Fifth Street.
- A property tax appeal filed on behalf of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum’s Wings & Waves Waterpark, finally went to trial in Oregon Tax Court at the end of August, two years after its initial filing. But it may be several months before the court renders a verdict.
The museum argues the waterpark should be exempt from property taxes because it is educational in nature. Yamhill County argues it operates largely as a commercial enterprise and should be taxed accordingly.
25 Years Ago
- The first part of a Fellows Street sidewalk extension, which began midweek near the Cozine Creek dip, involves removal of trees from the right-of-way. Most of the trees being felled stood on a steep embankment on the north side of the street, providing a thick screen between the road and the Ashwood Street home of Dorothy McKey-Fender, a retired biologist. She and her daughter, local florist Laura McMasters, were distressed to see the trees being taken down.
Project Manager Mike Bisset acknowledged they had an aesthetic and emotional value. “We’ve tried to work with the property owners,” he said. “Certainly, it’s difficult when you lose large trees.”
City officials said the project is a priority because it gets a lot of pedestrian traffic, particularly by children walking to and from Columbus Elementary.
- McMinnville School District will decide in November whether to add about $1.3 million per year to the school budget through property taxes. The board decided Monday to place a five-year option levy on the ballot to improve reading and writing achievement, lower the dropout rate and ensure students have up-to-date equipment and instruction in the technology area.
50 Years Ago
- The McMinnville Planning Commission unanimously approved the Committee on Redevelopment plan for downtown. The program calls for expenditure of about $107,000 for extensive tree planting on downtown streets and creation of meandering traffic flow on Third with mid-block cross zones and pedestrian rest areas. New street lighting is programmed by the city’s electric utility and tree watering bubblers would be installed on Third.
Objection to details of proposed assessment district boundaries was heard by Wm. J. Baker, owner of office building at Fourth and Evans streets. Jim Stanard, member of the 1974 study coordinating committee, asked for early council action on the program. “We’re interested in keeping McMinnville’s heart alive. Are we going to stagnate or do something?” he said.
- Hewlett-Packard Company plans to begin assembling some of its pocket calculator products in McMinnville, at least temporarily, in October. Initial production will be located at the McMinnville plant, then be transferred to future headquarters in Corvallis.
- McMinnville Industrial Promotions directors on Tuesday voted to repurchase all outstanding shares of preferred stock as of Oct. 1, 1975, and rescind a merger with Michelbook Estates. The community development corporation originally issued 798 shares of $100 par value preferred stock bearing 5% annual dividends.
MIP president C.E. Colvin said Michelbook and MIP will continue to explore possibility of a stock trade arrangement.
Comments