Vintage N-R/Memory Lane 082925

##(Aug. 29, 1975) County commissioners were at Yamhill County Child Development Center this week to deliver a federal revenue sharing check to Director Sharon Swain to finance the center’s summer Latch Key program. Friday is last day for the program, which provided daycare for school age children such as those pictured above. The money was recommended by Yamhill County Social Service Advisory Committee, which now is doing a study concerning citywide need for before and after school Latch Key during the school year. Pictured handing over the check to Mrs. Swain is Commissioner Colin Armstrong. At left is Bruce Bartow, co-chairman of the social service committee; at right is commissioner Ted Lopuszynski. ##(Aug. 29, 1975) Standing on the base platform, company executives take a look at the natural gas well drilling rig lowering some 127 feet above them South of Amity off Highway 99W. Project is a joint venture between Northwest Natural Gas Co. and Reichhold Energy Corporation. ##(Aug. 27, 1980) Members of the McMinnville Rotary Club got off to a slow start in their efforts to beautify the triangular island on North Baker Street Friday when the scoop tractor knocked off a sprinkler head. Here, Vince Mekkers, Dave Myatt and Jerry Sherwood appeared to be working in the midst of traffic as they spread bark dust in preparation to planting the shrubbery. The project was financed by the Rotary Club, and the McMinnville City Council decided Tuesday night that city crews would maintain it. Water for the island will be “on the house,” according to Water & Light Department manager Alan Jones. ## (Aug. 25, 1980) Shirley McDaniel awaits new group of first graders at Adams Elementary School. The upcoming school year will be Mrs. McDaniel’s 20th teaching first graders at Adams. ## (Aug. 25, 1955) Betsy Skelly holds the cup she won for being named the outstanding girl swimmer in the Tuesday water carnival held at the McMinnville pool. ##(Aug. 23, 1960) Six Philippine Islands Boy Scouts Thursday night presented a performance of “Tinikling” their national folk dance for McMinnville Scouts. Participants in the dance, left to right, are Tom Alcantara, Jorge Baccay, Gus Dacudas and Noli Fuentebella. Members of the audience were, seated left to right, front row, Eddie Echauz, Gary Gammon, Fred Arago, Ron Johnson, McMinnvilIe scoutmaster, and Jimmy Jarmang, Philippine scoutmaster, and seated back row, Scott Larsen, Bill Vinton, Tom Linderoth and Burt Nicoll. They performed at a picnic at the city park. ##(Aug. 27, 1975) The familiar look of McMinnville Community Hospital, pictured above, will change soon with addition of a million dollar expansion. The wing will include radiology and pathology departments plus new emergency area and out-patient facility. ##(Aug. 23, 1955) Rotting timbers and missing planking at the Yamhill Locks and dam near Lafayette present a study in neglect and abandonment. Maintenance by the Army was discontinued late in 1953 after the locks were closed to traffic. ##(Aug. 29, 1975) The spot where Three-Mile Lane merges with Highway 18 is one of the worst In the county, according to the Oregon State Police. At least one death has occurred at the spot, while countless in|ury accidents have also taken place. ##(Aug. 27, 1975) First day of practice for the Mac High Grizzlies saw much of the time spent loosening up muscles dormant from the summer months. Approximately 60 hopefuls turned out for daily doubles.

10 years ago

- The Yamhill County Courthouse plans to implement a security scanning system Monday, Sept. 1. In conjunction, visitor access will henceforth be limited to the main front entrance on Northeast Fifth Street.



- A property tax appeal filed on behalf of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum’s Wings & Waves Waterpark, finally went to trial in Oregon Tax Court at the end of August, two years after its initial filing. But it may be several months before the court renders a verdict.

The museum argues the waterpark should be exempt from property taxes because it is educational in nature. Yamhill County argues it operates largely as a commercial enterprise and should be taxed accordingly.

25 Years Ago



- The first part of a Fellows Street sidewalk extension, which began midweek near the Cozine Creek dip, involves removal of trees from the right-of-way. Most of the trees being felled stood on a steep embankment on the north side of the street, providing a thick screen between the road and the Ashwood Street home of Dorothy McKey-Fender, a retired biologist. She and her daughter, local florist Laura McMasters, were distressed to see the trees being taken down.

Project Manager Mike Bisset acknowledged they had an aesthetic and emotional value. “We’ve tried to work with the property owners,” he said. “Certainly, it’s difficult when you lose large trees.”

City officials said the project is a priority because it gets a lot of pedestrian traffic, particularly by children walking to and from Columbus Elementary.



- McMinnville School District will decide in November whether to add about $1.3 million per year to the school budget through property taxes. The board decided Monday to place a five-year option levy on the ballot to improve reading and writing achievement, lower the dropout rate and ensure students have up-to-date equipment and instruction in the technology area.

50 Years Ago



- The McMinnville Planning Commission unanimously approved the Committee on Redevelopment plan for downtown. The program calls for expenditure of about $107,000 for extensive tree planting on downtown streets and creation of meandering traffic flow on Third with mid-block cross zones and pedestrian rest areas. New street lighting is programmed by the city’s electric utility and tree watering bubblers would be installed on Third.

Objection to details of proposed assessment district boundaries was heard by Wm. J. Baker, owner of office building at Fourth and Evans streets. Jim Stanard, member of the 1974 study coordinating committee, asked for early council action on the program. “We’re interested in keeping McMinnville’s heart alive. Are we going to stagnate or do something?” he said.



- Hewlett-Packard Company plans to begin assembling some of its pocket calculator products in McMinnville, at least temporarily, in October. Initial production will be located at the McMinnville plant, then be transferred to future headquarters in Corvallis.

- McMinnville Industrial Promotions directors on Tuesday voted to repurchase all outstanding shares of preferred stock as of Oct. 1, 1975, and rescind a merger with Michelbook Estates. The community development corporation originally issued 798 shares of $100 par value preferred stock bearing 5% annual dividends.

MIP president C.E. Colvin said Michelbook and MIP will continue to explore possibility of a stock trade arrangement.