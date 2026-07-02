Vintage N-R/ Memory Lane: July 2, 2026

##(June 30, 1976) Scott Magers, McMinnville, has his own touring ice cream wagon, patterned after a similar vehicle in Victoria, B.C. He sells about 50 bars a day. ##(June 30, 1976) Remodeling of future Yamhill County Health Building continues on schedule. Located at Fourth and Ford streets, the new headquarters is scheduled for completion in January. ##(June 28, 1956) To Douglas and Steven Fritz, the little cockerels they hold may seem like any others, but to their dad, Paul Fritz, Route 3 Box 14, McMinnville, they mean much more. The box of cockerels was shipped 3,250 miles from South Easton, Mass., and will be raised on Fritz’s P and K Poultry Farm and Hatchery. They are Rhode Island Red pedigree males on which records have been kept for dams and sires for two generations, averaging 310 to 340 eggs in 365 days. The males will be mated to Parmenter Rhode Island Red females this fall. These males will produce about 35,000 baby chicks which will be sold mostly in Yamhill County next year. ##(June 30, 1976) To celebrate the bicentennial and raise funds for the McMinnville Association of the Arts, an Oregon Wildlife Hanging has been produced by 32 women. Pictured above are 14 local women who worked together project (clockwise starting at bottom left): Mary Day, Sybil Emerson, Wynne Perry, Helen Emerson, Marilyn Dell, Sigrid Gould, Lesley Thompson, Betty Wade, Sally Cellers, Meredith Apperson, Rita Nesland, Alice Davis, Donna Sayre, Yvonne Kamm and Hazel Shumway, who completed the quilting. ##(June 30, 1976) Phase one of the McMinnville Hospital expansion is concluding this week as workmen pave the parking lot and complete a new entrance to the building. Total cost for the construction and remodeling is $1,100,000. The hospital also has plans to purchase another $500,000 worth of X-ray and laboratory equipment. ##(July 2, 1956) “If You Can’t Beat ‘Em Join ‘Em” says McMinnville Police Officer Bill Knapton as he removes an overtime parking ticket from his car. Officer Wayne Lofton on his regular beat, put the ticket on Knapton’s car with a big grin, but a violation is a violation, policeman or not ##(June 30, 1956) A pledge for stock in McMinnville Industrial Promotions is given to Glenn Wilson, right, operator of Linfield Trailer Park, by Mr. and Mrs. A. E. “Yank” Burdick, residents at the court. The seven other families living at the trailer park also have made pledges. The 100 per cent pledge from the court indicated great interest in the promotion group’s project to bring the world’s largest manufacturer of house trailers to McMinnville. Many of the residents at Wilson’s court live in trailers built by the company, Mid-States Corporation. ##(June 28, 1956) Enjoying life in the sun at Carlton’s heated swimming pool are youngsters under supervision of lifeguard Jean Jacks. Mrs. Wilbur Cox watches as Miss Jacks directs activities in the tank, Yamhill County’s only warmed water swimming hole. ##(June 30, 1956) Officers of the McMinnville Rotary Club for the coming year take over their new duties after installation ceremonies. Seated from the left are Glen Macy, vice president; Don Kizer, president, and Milt Robbins, secretary. Standing, from left, are Al Beeler, Jim Cline, Harold Lewis, Craig Singletary and Bill Ramsey. Cline is treasurer and the others are members of the board of directors. ##(June 27, 1956) Afternoon sunlight filters through the trees and spills over the banks of the Yamhill River at the site of the Dayton boat launching ramp. Palmer Creek joins the river at far left. The ramp is to be built on a 12.7% grade from the river to a city street. The ramp is expected to be completed by the end of July. Property for the site, purchased by Yamhill County Sportsmen, recently was accepted by the county park and recreation commission. Much of the material and equipment for the ramp has been donated, but additional funds still are needed.

July 2, 2026 Tweet

Vintage N-R/ Memory Lane: July 2, 2026

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 Years Ago

• Nearly 16 years ago, Yamhill County voters rejected several tax measures appearing on their November ballot. However, McMinnville residents approved one to fund their park system. Since then, the city has reaped the benefits of the $9.5 million measure. That bond will be retired in 2021, and city leaders are looking ahead at the possibility of sending a new park bond to voters to fund continuing efforts to keep pace.

City Manager Martha Meeker said the city hopes to set funding aside in the 2017-18 fiscal year for a consultant to guide work on a new 20-year parks plan. She said the plan would be finished by 2019. Parks & Recreation Director Jay Pearson said he is hoping it will include a new facility combining the functions of the city’s aquatic and community centers, both of which he says are beginning to show their age and fall short of fully meeting community needs.

• Det. Sgt. Scott Fessler reflects nostalgically on 2010 when each detective in the McMinnville Police Department handled roughly 3.5 new cases per month. That number was a leisurely pace compared with 2016, when each detective must tackle at least 7.5 new cases each month. The caseload exacts a heavy physical and emotional toll, Fessler told the McMinnville City Council this week, especially when at least one-third involve children.



25 Years Ago

• It was her high school’s textbooks that compelled recent Yamhill Carlton graduate K.C. Huwaldt to join the Youth Empowerment Squad. “We had money for new dumpsters, she said, “but we had outdated history books.”

YES, a group of teenagers from Yamhill County high schools, aims to improve relations between young people and adults within local communities. Members want to educate themselves and their peers about isues vital to their lives, and to highlight the positive actions of youth. Organized by the Yamhill County Juvenile Crime and Substance Abuse Prevention Program, YES began meeting in 2000.

Huwaldt’s initial target quickly disappeared. Shortly after she joined YES, the school acquired new history texts.

YES plans to hit the airwaves soon, using the campus station at Linfield College. A show titled “Toe Jam” will address issues relevant to teens and announce local events for youth.



50 Years Ago

• Tens of thousands of people came to McMinnville Sunday to watch and participate in a day-long bicentennial celebration. Ringing of all city bells at noon marked the beginning for the afternoon parade and picnic and a traffic-jam creating fireworks display at dusk. A conservative estimate put the downtown spectator crowd during the parade at 8,000 to 10,000. It was generally acknowledged as the largest and best parade effort ever seen in the city.

Governor Bob Straub was on time in his state helicopter at the afternoon picnic, and opened the event with a short talk to the 1,000 to 1,500 people present. The potluck event later focused on George Fox College Preident David Le Shan and his patriotic Bicentennial talk, ending with organized games for “kids” of all ages.

Topping off the day was a fireworks display which drew more spectators than any single event in the city’s history, with estimates between 25,000 and 50,000 at and around the airport. McMinnville police quickly abandoned initial plans to limit airport access to one roadway when the traffic backed up clear to the city library at Third and Adams some four miles from the event site.