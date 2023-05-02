Vietnam wall arrives for weekend

Local authors featured

Dozens of local writers will meet the public Saturday, March 28, during the McMinnville Public Library’s annual authors fair.

The fair will run from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Authors will sign books, which will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the library at 503-435-5562.

Vietnam wall replica arrives

With a roar from its motorcycle escort, sections of the Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall will arrive in McMinnville the morning of Friday, March 27. American Legion Post 21 members will help assemble it for display at the Evergreen Aviation Museum through Sunday morning, March 29.

The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that displays the names of Oregon residents who died in the Vietnam War. It also honors the sacrifice of Oregon’s fallen from the Beirut Bombing, and Operations in Panama, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Local veterans and patriotic groups will stand guard at the wall both day and night. Boy Scouts also will be involved in the ceremony and in standing watch during the day.

Viewing the wall is free. A short program is planned to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.