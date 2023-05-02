Veterans Day roundup

Yamhill County will celebrate Veterans Day with a parade, a concert, school assemblies and other activities this weekend and through the holiday.

Nov. 11 originally was known as Armistice Day in honor of World War I veterans. Started in 1919, it became an official national holiday in 1938. After World War II, Nov. 11 became a day of remembrance of veterans of all wars. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

The Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 8, in downtown McMinnville.

Floats, marchers, bands and other entrants will gather at 9 a.m. at Praise Assembly, then proceed west on Third Street at 10 a.m. The street will be closed to traffic and parking so spectators can cheer for veterans from the sidelines.

At Cowls Street, the parade will turn north to the Yamhill County Government Services Building parking lot on Fourth Street, where several speakers are scheduled.

Patton Middle School in McMinnville is inviting veterans to attend its annual Veterans Day celebration at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

Veterans and their families should arrive between 8:10 and 8:30 a.m. at the school on 19th Street. They are asked to call ahead, as well, to 503-565-4500.

The assembly will include a presentation of the flag, the National Anthem, a talk about Veterans Day history, guest speakers, recognition of veterans and “Taps.” Afterward, veterans and their families will be treated to refreshments in the school library.

At Duniway Middle School, a similar program will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10. Veterans can attend to listen to patriotic music and speeches by students, with a meeting in the library afterward. For more information, call 503-565-4400.

Students will have Tuesday off in recognition of Veterans Day.

The Second Wind Community Band will present its annual Veterans Day concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, in the McMinnville Community Center. Admission is free.

“Heroes, Hearts and Home” will feature marches, patriotic tunes and John Mackey’s “Foundry,” which describes America’s industrial might during World War II.

For more information, go to the website, secondwinds.org.

The American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville will offer a free lunch for veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans Day. 11. A turkey dinner will be served.

Relatives or friends accompanying veterans can eat for $10.

For more information, call the Vets’ Club on Atlantic Avenue at 503-454-2218.