Veterans Day parade scheduled Nov. 9

The parade will start at 10 a.m. from the east end of Third Street. It will travel Third to Cowls, then go north to the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot, where a short program will be held.

Korean War veteran Stan DeStwolinski will be the grand marshal.

Other Veterans Day events will include the annual veterans’ honor assembly at Patton Middle School, which will start at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

If you know of other events, please contact news@newsregister.com.