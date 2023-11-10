Veterans can sign up for food boxes

Applications are available from the McMinnville American Legion Post, 126 N.E. Atlantic St. They are due by Dec. 3.

Auxiliary members plan to include toys and gifts as well as food in the boxes, which will be distributed in mid-December.

The Legion Post has a barrel for donations of nonperishable food and toys. Donations will be accepted through early December.

The post’s building will be closed the week of Thanksgiving for renovations.

For more information, call the post at 503-435-2218.