Vernon V. Hinshaw - 1927 - 2019

Vernon V. Hinshaw was born July 21, 1927, to Virgil V. and Hazel (Reed) Hinshaw in Newberg, Oregon. He grew up in Newberg, attending school there for nine and a half years. He went to Greenleaf Academy in Greenleaf, Idaho, and graduated from Olney Friends School, a private Quaker college prep school in Barnesville, OH. He met and married Edith R. Johnson while at Olney, and returned to Newberg. In 1950, Vernon and Edie moved to Centerville, Washington, where they farmed for 20 years. They raised four children, two boys and two girls. In 1970, they sold the farm and moved to Gladstone, Oregon, where they bought a health food store. In 1972, they bought Parkway Health Foods, in McMinnville, Oregon, and in 1976, they opened Parkway 2 in the Town Center of McMinnville. In the '80s they sold the Third Street Parkway and continued running the Parkway 2 store until Edie passed away in 2003. Vernon long-haul trucked for a wile with his oldest son, Phil, and he got his pilot’s license in 1974. He loved to fly! Vern was a gentle, kind man, and many people looked to him as a father throughout the years. Vern was unashamedly a Christian. He was a member of Baker Creek Community Church and The Gideons. Vern was a great storyteller, and he had many stories to tell!

Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Edie; his younger son, David; his younger daughter, Tricia; his sister, Ruth, and her husband, Glen; his son-in-law, Dan; and his daughter-in-law, Dona. Vern is survived by his son, Phil, and his daughter, Kathy; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He lived a quiet, peaceful life and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Baker Creek Community Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com