Vernold H. Stevahn Sr. 1934 - 2024



Vernold Henry Stevahn Sr. passed away peacefully on April 27, 2024, at French Prairie Care Center in Woodburn, Oregon.



He was born in Elgin, North Dakota, to Henry and Martha (Magstad) Stevahn. The family moved to Oregon when Vernold was around seven years old.



Vernold attended school in Newberg, Oregon. He was an Air Force veteran, serving from 1953 to 1964, which included time served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He also worked road construction for the state and later worked for Wagner Minning/Atlas Copco, which he retired from.



He married Juanita R. Turpen in 1953, and they had four children. He then married Barbara L. Henry in 1972, and had three more children.



Vernold was predeceased by daughters, Jamie L. Stevahn (nine mo) and Janette E. Buchanan (51); and sons, Barry L. Stevahn (60) and Vernold H. Stevahn Jr. (59).



He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Tina Stevahn and Patrica Clark; son, Jared CH Stevahn; daughters-in-law, MaryLou Rak and Pamela Stevahn; also survived by two sisters, Fern Adolph and Ruby Leno; and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He enjoyed his pets, both dogs and cats, and had a very strong interest in cars of all kinds. He will be remember for his loving heart, a good joke and great sense of humor.



His service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, at Attrell's Newberg Funeral Chapel in Newberg, Oregon.