Verla Rae (Kunzler) Rosevear 1937 - 2025

Verla Rae (Kunzler) Rosevear passed away Decmeber 27, 2025, in Salem, Oregon. She was 88.

She was born February 2, 1937, in Ontario, Oregon, and graduated in 1954 from Sheridan High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Terre Rosevear of Tennessee, and Ronda Roberts of Salem; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Steve) Klein, and Ina (Byron) Shenk. She was predeceased by her brother, Dick Kunzler.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the First Mennonite Church, 903 Cedarwood St., McMinnville.