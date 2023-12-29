Vehicle crashes into Town Center business

McMinnville Police Department photo##A 2002 Jeep SUV crashed through the front of McMinnville’s Excell Fitness and Tropical Tan, located in the Town Center on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The driver was not injured.

The unidentified driver, who was not injured, drove almost completely into the building.

The driver of the 2022 Jeep SUV was not injured, but one person inside the business was examined by responding McMinnville Fire District personnel for a minor injury caused by flying debris.

The building was not structurally damaged, police said.