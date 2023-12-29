Vehicle crashes into Town Center business
McMinnville Police Department photo##A 2002 Jeep SUV crashed through the front of McMinnville’s Excell Fitness and Tropical Tan, located in the Town Center on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The driver was not injured.
A motorist intending to depress the brake pedal accidently stepped on the accelerator and drove through the front of the Excell Fitness and Tropical Tan business in McMinnville’s Town Center, 1461 N.E. Highway 99, Wednesday, Dec. 27, according to police.
The unidentified driver, who was not injured, drove almost completely into the building.
The driver of the 2022 Jeep SUV was not injured, but one person inside the business was examined by responding McMinnville Fire District personnel for a minor injury caused by flying debris.
The building was not structurally damaged, police said.
