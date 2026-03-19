March 19, 2026 Tweet

Veggie growing workshops offered

Yamhill County Master Gardeners Association will host “Vigorous Veggies: Green Thumb Essentials” workshops in McMinnville and Newberg in April.

Workshop 1 covers soil essentials, garden planning, seeding and transplanting. It will be held in the Allison Inn & Spa’s Chef’s Garden in Newberg from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, and at the McMinnville Community Garden from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18.

Workshop 2 examines watering, fertilizing, weed and insect identification. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Newberg site, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, in the McMinnville garden.

The series will include activities and discussions on topics such as how to build soil structure, what determines if seeds germinate and transplants thrive, using trellises to save space and identifying weeds and insects.

Cost is $15 for one class or $25 for two.

For more information and registration, go to ycmga.org/vigorous-veggies.