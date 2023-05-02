Vasquez::41

Double dipping

I am just plain angry!

My yard service provider just advised me that Recology has begun charging him for dropping off my yard debris. Really?

Recology already bills residential customers regularly for picking up home yard debris, whether or not they take advantage of this service. I have never needed to use this service because my lawn-care company delivers yard clippings directly to Recology every week.

Now, it seems, Recology has decided billing lawn-care companies for dropping off the yard debris instead would be a nifty new revenue source. I fully expect that lawn-care services to pass that additional cost along, as they really have no other choice.

What I don’t get is why Recology thinks I would want to pay twice for the same service.

Let’s review: Under Recology’s new scheme, it will receive two separate payments for the same service, one from me and the other from my lawn-care provider.

And this service is — please pay attention here — delivering to Recology the raw material it processes into products it can turn around and sell at a tidy profit. So we’re also saving the company the cost of picking this valued material up itself.

Two questions: Why aren’t local landscapers charging Recology for delivering them a necessary raw material, instead of the other way around. And why in the world should McMinnville landowners pay twice to support this rip-off?

Perhaps I have this all wrong, but my calls to Recology seeking clarification on this issue have never been returned.

Lee Vasquez

McMinnville