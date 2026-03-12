Valley United offers offseason basketball camps for grades 2-12

Valley United offers offseason basketball camps for grades 2-12

Valley United, an athletic club aiming to unite student-athletes in the Willamette Valley through the sport of basketball, has begun spring workouts and is inviting players and their families to learn what the club has to offer.

Run by Willamina boys basketball head coach Joey Chapman, the club has drawn long-time Oregon head coach and athletic director Gary Hull (Canby, Molalla, Western Christian, Horizon Christian), fitness and wellness leader Zach Rand and former Willamina superintendent Carrie Zimbrick in an effort to provide non-scholastic offseason opportunities for basketball players to improve their game.

With camps for kids in grades two through 12, Chapman and company are offering skill development workouts led by local youth and high school coaches and trainers, as well as functional strength and mobility sessions headed by Rand.

Workout sessions are in the afternoon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1255 N.E. Alpine Ave. in McMinnville.

Additional specialty school courses led by Valley United’s leadership and former high school, collegiate and pro players will also be offered.

Valley United also looks to provide weekend gameplay opportunities based on skill level, and community events for parents and coaches, as well as bonding experiences for athletes.

Valley United can be found on Facebook at “Valley United Athletics,” on Instagram as “valleyunitedbb” or through email at Team@valleyunitedathletics.com