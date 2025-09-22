Valley Panthers start rugby season at Wortman

The Panthers’ two lone tries of the day came from Ava Kowitz, an exchange student from Australia attending McMinnville High School for the fall. Kowitz ran the ball in twice and successfully kicked one conversion in the Panthers’ first game versus Clark County, which the Panthers lost 12-21.

The Panthers were shut out in the subsequent two games against the Salem Snapping Turtles (most of whom were coached by Bader last spring, as Salem did not have enough players for the 15s season and merged with the Panthers) and the Portland Grackles, 29-0 and 27-0 respectively.

The team now heads into league play, which consists of tournaments the next four Saturdays to determine seedings for the finals on Oct. 18.

The Valley Panthers will host next Saturday’s tournament at Wortman Stadium, Saturday Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.