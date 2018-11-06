Update: Hebert leading Sheridan council race

(Updated Wednesday, 9 a.m.)

Lucy Hebert, Rich Cox Sr. and Sandy Walker were leading the Sheridan City Council race in early Wednesday morning returns.

Hebert had a sizable lead, 784 votes, 23 percent, to 652 for Cox, 19 percent;, and 570 for Walker, 16 percent..

Trailing the leaders were Heidi Careaga, 501 votes, 15 percent; Melissa Brown, 448, 13 percent, and Cindy Sample, 448, 13 percent. Sample earlier announced she had pulled out of the race, her name still appeared on the ballot.

Hebert, a real estate agent in the West Valley for 27 years, was born and raised in Sheridan, and was the most well-known of all the candidates leading up to the election.

Cox, a communication technician, moved from Lincoln City to Sheridan four years ago.

Walker, who is retired, moved to Sheridan three years ago from Spokane, Washington.

Val Adamson, Michael Ellis and Rene Quinones were not seeking re-election to the council. Adamson is also a former Sheridan mayor.

Mayor Harry Cooley is running unopposed. He was appointed to the position in January 2014 and elected to a four-year term in November of that year.