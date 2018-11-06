Update: Chapman holds narrow 130-vote lead over Miller in circuit court judge race

Lisl Miller (left) and Jennifer Chapman (right).

(Updated Wednesday, 11 a.m.)

Jennifer Chapman's narrow lead over Lisl Miller for a seat on the Yamhill County Circuit Court bench stood at 130 votes, 18,547-18,417, in Wednesday morning unofficial final results.

Those results reflect all verified ballots turned into county ballot boxes, according to county chief deputy clerk Gayle Jensen. Clerk Brian Van Bergen was in Multnomah County Wednesday morning collecting Yamhill County ballots that arrived there. Ballots from other counties are expected to roll in, too, and some ballots have not been counted due to signature issues. Jensen would not estimate how many additional ballots are to be counted.

Chapman has 50.03 percent and Miller 49.68 percent of the vote. An automatic recount would be triggered if the candidates are within .20 percent of each other in final results.

Voter turnout in the county was 65.8 percent as of the unofficial final results.

"I am impressed by the voter turnout and interest in the judicial race," Chapman said Wednesday morning. "I am grateful for my supporters, and I have great respect for Ms. Miller."

Chapman said she would withhold further comment until final results become official or she and Miller have an opportunity speak.

A short time later, Miller said the results were trending in Chapman's favor, whom she planned to call.

"Jennifer ran a good campaign and was a tough competitor," she said. "Her message that the bench needs the balance of a judge with civil court experience resonated with voters."

Miller expressed her appreciation to her supporters and those who voted for her. She had never been involved with a campaign prior to this time, and said one has no idea what the experience is like until you're involved as a candidate for office.

She said she would not commit herself to seeking a judgeship again if the opportunity to run arose again. Miller said she looks forward to continuing to do her work as a deputy district attorney, a job she loves.

"I am really lucky," she said. "I have great co-workers and a great boss (District Attorney Brad Berry)."

----

(Updated Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.)

Jennifer Chapman maintained a slim lead over Lisl Miller for a seat on the Yamhill County bench, according to late Tuesday night returns. Miller, however, had cut into the lead slightly.

Chapman had received 15,263 votes, 49.99 percent, to Miller's 15,186, 49.74 percent. The remaining votes were write-ins.

Chapman held a 134-vote lead in an earlier vote count, 13,663 to 13,529.

The winner will succeed retiring presiding Judge Ronald Stone on Jan. 1.

Chapman serves as legal counsel for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Miller is a Deputy District Attorney.

Miller was victorious in the primary, 33.9 percent, 6,379 votes, to Chapman's 24.6 percent, 4,619 votes, McMinnville defense attorneys Carol Fredrick, Mark Lawrence and Mark Pihl were the other candidates.

Leading up to Tuesday's primary, Chapman hgad stressed the message that three of the four judges in the county — John Collins, Cynthia Easterday and Ladd Wiles — are former prosecutors. With a civil background, Chapman has maintained she would bring balance to the bench.

She has said the average citizen who finds themselves in a courtroom setting is more likely to be there for a civil rather than criminal matter.

Miller believes otherwise, countering that statement that the time judges spend on the bench is “weighted on criminal matters.” She said she reached out to the four judges who told her that 60 to 90 percent of the cases they hear are of the criminal nature.

Chapman received the support of her Yamhill County Bar Association peers in the runup to the general election. She received 39 votes to 24 for Miller, who secured the association's support leading up to the May primary.