UPDATE: Bypass crash kills two truck drivers, one from Sheridan

Photos courtesy Oregon State Police##Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a motor vehicle crash Monday morning on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass that resulted in two fatalities.

(UPDATE: 6 p.m., 1-7):

Oregon State Police have identified the drivers of the two tractor-trailer rigs as Andres Resendez, 52, of Sheridan, who was eastbound in a 2006 Freightliner pulling two empty tanker trailers, and Daniel Green, 45, of Winlock, Washington, who was westbound in a 2012 Freightliner pulling two trailers loaded with empty poultry cages.

Both men were killed in Monday's early-morning crash on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass.

A McMinnville woman, Delia Lake, 23, was unable to stop and collided with one of the tanker trailers. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bypass is now open to all traffic in both directions.

- - -

Law enforcement and medical personnel have responded to numerous motor vehicle crashes Monday morning related to icy road conditions.

The entire Newberg-Dundee Bypass was closed about 5:30 a.m., according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic, as the result of a "large truck fire" that resulted in two fatalities, according to the Oregon State Police.

The bypass will be closed for several hours while an investigation takes place and the scene is cleared. The recommended alternative route is Highway 99W through Dundee and Newberg, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

It occurred in the Dundee Fire Department's service area.

First-arriving firefighters observed two tractor-trailer rigs had crashed and were engulfed in flames. A passenger vehicle was also involved.

At one point, flames were 50 feet high. Since there were no fire hydrants nearby, firefighters from Dayton, Dundee, St. Paul and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue shuttled water to the scene. Multiple water tenders responded. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour.

Drivers of both rigs were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the passenger car sustained minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital.

A crash on Highway 18 in Polk County involved a Brink's Armored Transportation vehicle, according to YCOM. Another vehicle was en route to the scene to handle the cargo.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling, particularly in rural areas. Temperatures in the Yamhill Valley are ranging between 32 and 34 degrees.

Medical and law enforcement personnel were being advised to "go slow" en route to their calls.

Crashes have been reported on Highway 18 (Polk and Yamhill counties), 47 and 99W, in addition to Lafayette Highway, Three Mile Lane Bridge - which was closed for a period of time - and Westside Road. Crashes have resulted in the closure of portions of some highways and roads.

Vehicles have gone off the road and into the ditch in many of the incidents. Injuries have been reported. Multiple tows are being requested.

No crashes have been reported in McMinnville.

The most serious incidents were the truck fire, one reported on Lafayette Highway and a jack-knifed truck south of Dundee on Highway 99W, near Trunk Road.

In school-related announcements:

Dayton School District: Opening at 10 a.m., normal Monday start time. No supervision before school or morning professional development for staff.

Gaston: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Head Start of Yamhill Co.: Yamhill-Carlton classroom is two hours late. McMinnville morning only four-hour classes are canceled. McMinnville six-hour classes are two hours late. Grandhaven and Sue Buel classes are two hours late. Sheridan and Dayton morning four-hour classes are canceled. Six-hour classes are two hours late..

McMinnville: Two hours late, no morning preschool. Morning buses on snow routes. Routes 17, 21, 22, #25, and 27..

Sheridan: Two hours late.

Willamina: Two hours late.

Yamhill-Carlton: Two hours late.

