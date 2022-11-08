Rusty Rae/News-Register## As clerk's office workers watch, David Farnsworth, center, slips his ballot into the Yamhill Drop Box outside the county Clerk’s office Tuesday evening.

Update: Additional Yamhill County election results will be posted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, possibly later

Delays continue in the release of Yamhill County election results.

The next round of posted results for the Nov. 8 General Election will not be issued by the County Clerk until this evening, potentially.

Clerk Keri Hinton told News-Register the plan is to post next results by 6 p.m., Wednesday, though it could be later.

Hinton said Wednesday that no results would be posted at noon, though she had cited that possibility on Tuesday night after a lengthy delay in first reporting of results in the General Election.

In an email statement, Hinton said, “We understand that what voters experienced as far as posting was unusual last night. We have a brand new crew that is still learning the Hart system and while we had support from Hart it was still a slower process.”

Historically the first report is issued by the Clerk’s office between 8 and 8:15 p.m. on election night. Tuesday’s first posting was not until 9:30 p.m. Officially, a second posting was made at 10:06 p.m., but the only change was to remove the results of Newberg city council races, which were briefly posted by mistake. It was announced in October that a special election for the Newberg council seats will be Dec. 20, due to an error on the Nov. 8 ballot.

This election is the first one overseen by Hinton as interim clerk; on Tuesday’s ballot she was elected to the post by a wide margin over Cory Fribley.

Elections workers started processing ballots again late Wednesday afternoon.

In response to questions posed to her by the News-Register on Wednesday, Hinton made this statement via email:

“Voters need to understand that we appreciate their patience as we continue to work through all of the challenges that these last four months have presented. There were many moving parts involved in last night’s reporting and we were trying to do our best to meet the demands. There were more ballots brought in yesterday than in the presidential race of 2020 on Election Day. Our goal today is to focus all of our attention and energy on the ballots that are waiting to be processed and to get those included in the results.

“I am still reviewing the process and the programming that was done in advance to remove the City of Newberg races from the reporting. Our vendor is also looking at it and it appears that one of the programmed areas was what caused a hiccup in that process. We are diligently continuing to ensure that all of these moving parts are working together.”

News-Register emailed Hinton Wednesday morning with a variety of questions about delays and other issues raised about the Tuesday ballot reporting process. Hinton did not answer why it was that the Clerk’s office website’s results page repeatedly went offline, nor did she answer, “Are you concerned that (erroneous release of the Newberg city council numbers) might influence some voters’ decisions in the upcoming special election?”

Tuesday's ballot watch evening saw a twist at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 when the Clerk's office temporarily posted to its website the results to the Newberg City Council race. The figures were erroneously included in that first report from the Clerk's office.

It had been announced in October that, due to a ballot error, Newberg will have its election for city council on Dec. 20.

The first report on Nov. 8 ran at 9:30 and was posted by 9:40; a second report was issued at 10:06 p.m., identical except for removal of the invalid figures for the Newberg council election.

Current vote counts can be viewed here.

The Clerk's office previously posted a schedule of anticipated vote count updates.

Results issued Tuesday show Kit Johnston leading Beth Wytoski in the Yamhill County Commission race with 14,129 votes, 51.06 percent, to Wytoski's 13,550 votes, 48.9 percent.

In the race for McMinnville City Council, Ward 1, incumbent Zack Geary holds a 53 to 46 percent lead over George Humlie, 1,973 to 1,740.

Republican Lucetta Elmer holds a 45.5 to 54.5 lead over Democrat Victoria Ernst for state House District 24, a vote margin of 9,974 to 8,310. Additional stories linked on this page report results of various local races and ballot measures.

See preliminary election results from Yamhill County here, including links to latest vote counts and other election statistics. Results shown for U.S. House Dist. 6 from Yamhill County are added to vote counts from portions of Polk, Marion, Washington and Clackamas counties.

Voting results show Yamhill County voters favoring Christine Drazan for governor, and voting against three of four statewide ballot measures -- favoring only Measure 113, which would disqualify state lawmakers from reelection if they have 10 or more unexcused absences from legislative floor sessions.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s office track regional and statewide races on its website. Click here for updates on races such as the gubernatorial, Bureau of Labor and Industries, U.S. House Dist. 6, U.S. Senator and more.

In statewide and regional early results:

Tina Kotek has been declared winner of the race for governor, over Republican Christine Drazan, the Oregonian newspaper reported early Wednesday afternoon. Her 46-44 percent edge is expected to widen once full reporting is in from Democrat-dominated Multnomah County.

Kotek enjoyed a 1 percent lead over e Drazan for governor Tuesday night; voters re-elected U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Cliff Bentz and Earl Blumenauer; Christina Stephenson has a 60-40 lead over Cheri Helt for Labor Commissioner; Democrat Val Hoyle leads Republican Alek Skarlatos for U.S. 4th District; Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer leads Jamie McLeod-Skinner for U.S. 5th District; and Democrat Andrea Salinas barely leads Republican Mike Erickson for U.S. 6th District.

Oregon’s two most controversial ballot measures are too close to call: Measure 111, ensuring affordable health care access, trails 50.6 to 49.3 percent; Measure 114, creating various new gun control regulations, is ahead 50.6 to 49.4 percent