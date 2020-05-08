Unemployment wallops county, reaching 11.5%

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
myopinion
Some of these people are making literally TWICE their usual take home pay with the additional $600 a week. Some people will be bringing home 6K in the month of May while they stay home!! While others like myself, are still working for our usual pay.
danablunck1
State Fair cancelled now:(