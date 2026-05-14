UFO Festival inspires talks and other events

Joseph Jordan, director of Sky Power Institute and a researcher and author, will speak in McMinnville three times during the UFO Festival weekend.

Jordan will discuss “The Red Flags of Ufology,” or the study of aliens and UFOs. He said he will present his evidence about what aliens really are, show “DECEPTION: Documentary Film” at two of his presentations, and answer questions at all three.

Jordan worked at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, in the 1980s. He was in the Atmospheric Sciences Division. He launched the Sky Power Institute website, sky-power.org, in the 1990s.

His free McMinnville presentations include:

• Talk and “DECEPTION” film, 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at 118 N.E. Fourth St.

• Lecture and film, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in Awaken Church, 655 Highway 99W.

• Breakfast and Q-and-A session, 7 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the IHOP restaurant, 1101 N.E. Highway 99W.

Jordan’s books, including “The Red Flags of Ufology,” will be available at his events.

For more information, call 321-390-1025.

Reel Hollywood Video, 105 N.W. Ninth St., is again presenting the McMinnville Sci-Fi Film Festival. All-ages showings will be Friday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.; a 21 viewing will be Friday at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and awards will be presented after the Saturday showing.

The store will also host a Saturday after party starting at 8 p.m., featuring punk bands Mothra, Space Godzilla and (Giant) Skeleton Boy. The concert is dubbed as a Kaiju Prize Fight — “3 bands enter, 1 band leaves.”

Uncorked Treasures, 300 N.E. Third St., will host Christopher Anderson of Mad Plaid Media, who will be signing copies of his comic book “Alien Dayz!” from 6 to 8 p.m.

The UFO Festival will last Thursday through Sunday in downtown McMinnville.

Many activities are free, while a kids’ run at 10 a.m. Saturday in Joe Dancer Park and an all-ages endurance run on the Linfield Wellness Trail have a registration fee. Ufology speakers also are ticketed events.

Speakers hosted by McMenamins who will present at the McMinnville Community Center are Kelly Chase, Matthew Szydagis, Jeremy Corbell, George Knapp, Jason Martell, Rebecca Charbonneau and James Clarkson. Admission starts at $35. A Sunday breakfast with the speakers event is sold out.

McMenamins will set up a beer and food at Third and Evans streets, with music and a costume contest. More music is planned inside the hotel.

A kickoff wine tasting event, “Close Encounters of the Third Vine,” is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the tent; admission is $35. Featured wineries are Edgefield, WillaKenzie Estate, Abundancia Vineyards, Winter’s Hill Estate, Zē Wines and Belle Pente Vineyard.

The MDA will host a downtown vendor fair from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, UFO Parade participants will congregate near the Yamhill County Courthouse and then travel through downtown on Third and Fourth streets, starting at noon. People in costumes, floats and other entries will form the parade, which draws thousands of people — contributing to the 25,000 attendees at McMinnville’s festival in recent years, making it the largest event of its kind in the world, according to the MDA.

Another popular event on Saturday is the Alien Pet Costume Contest, which will start at 2 p.m. at Buchanan-Cellers on Fifth at Irvine. The free event draws an assortment of pets and their owners, although dogs make up most entries.

For more information and full schedule of McMenamins UFO Festival activities, go to the website ufofest.com.