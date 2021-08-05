Two wildfires break out Thursday afternoon

Fire agencies in Yamhill and Polk Counties responded to two simultaneous wildland fires starting at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Near Highway 18 at Murphys Hill, west of Grand Ronde, the highway was partially blocked as firefighters tried to gain access to a fast- moving, wind-driven brush fire heading up a hill toward timber, covering 2-3 acres as of 4:30 p.m. Personnel and vehicles from multiple agencies staged at the Salt Creek fire station on Highway 18.

Meanwhile, near Carlton, a wildfire was reported in a pair of chip piles at 17405 NW Panther Creek Road. Brush rigs and tenders from local agencies and Oregon Department of Forestry were responding.