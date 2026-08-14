Two musical events planned this month

Two musical festivals are planned this month in the Yamhill Carlton area, one new and the other a tradition.

Carlton Music for Hope will return Saturday, Aug. 15, with a full day of live performances in the upper city park.

Carlton Jazz will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Coral Creek Bluegrass (1:30 to 3:30) and Sal and the Salamanders (4 to 6 p.m.). Carlton Blues will cap off the day from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music for Hope is an annual event. Listening is free, but donations will be accepted for the Make-a-Wish program, which helps ill children fulfill their dreams.

Yamhill Downtown Association will host a new event, Jamhill, from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, on the back lawn at the Larson House, 190 S. Maple St.

The music festival and jam session will feature an array of performers, from beginners to professionals. Listeners are welcome, too.

During Jamhill, donations will be accepted for the Yamhill Carlton School District band program.