Two Democrats file for state House bids

State representatives from Yamhill County will face challengers in November, following the filings of Democrat candidates opposing Reps. Lucetta Elmer, R-McMinnville, and Anna Scharf, R-Amity.

Newberg Planning Commissioner Kriss Wright filed in December for the 23rd District House seat occupied by Scharf.

Wright is a research scientist and appointed member of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission Rulemaking Advisory Committee on Public Meetings Law, according to her filing.

She ran against Scharf in 2024, earning 41.8% of the vote.

McMinnville resident Andrew Brunello filed four days before the deadline to challenge District 24 Rep. Elmer.

Brunello is an event producer, with previous experience as a radio DJ and comedy show host, according to his filing.

Brunello is a McMinnville High School graduate who spent time at Chemeketa Community College and the University of Oregon but didn’t graduate.

Both Wright and Brunello are unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face off against the incumbents in the Nov. 3 election.