Two adults found dead on rural property near Sheridan

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Raven
I knew Rusty. He was from a prominent San Franciscan family that had a sordid past. Rusty seemed gentle and a little lost. He was very well educated and a former business entrepreneur. He moved to Sheridan to escape his family and the highly visible life in high society. I liked him and always enjoyed our conversations. I also knew Karen. She was a vivacious person with tons of energy and a love of all things herbal and alternative foods. She had a business that was based in Marin County. She went back and forth between the two places.
Rusty's mother shot and killed herself when she learned that Rusty's father was having an affair with a member of a well know Hollywood family, Denise Minellie. When Rusty's father died he left his entire estate to Denise and cut the family off. Rusty fought it and received some small amount of the vast fortune.
This is all documented in Rusty's sister's book, "Beyond His Control."
I am saddened to learn how Karen and Rusty died. This is another example of how having guns around can cause people to act impulsively and permanently.