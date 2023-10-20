Turkish artist exhibits work at Linfield

“In–between Poetical Absurdities” is the new exhibit by artist Serhat Tanyolaçar, a Linfield University professor, opened with reception on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Tanyolaçar is a Turkish artist, autism father, educator, socio–political activist, and free-expression advocate currently living in Oregon, and an Assistant Professor of Studio Art at Linfield University.

This exhibition takes reviews his journey of being an oppositional artist. As a conscientious objector, he has been self–exiled from his native country since 2015, producing poetically political artworks through print, performance, and multimedia. For over 20 years of his artistic career, he has shown works and intervened in public life both in America and internationally with his provocative and radical art-making process, according to a press release.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery is located in the James F. Miller Fine Arts Center on the Linfield University campus.