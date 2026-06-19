June 19, 2026 Tweet

Tunes music series starts Tuesday

Newberg’s community summer concert series, Tunes on Tuesday, will open June 23 with Hometown Sound, a collection of six local artists: John Short, Victor Artis, Butch Kent, Olivia Pothoff, Kara Johnson and Spirit Artis.

The events, organized by the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce, will be held each Tuesday through July 21 outside the Chehalem Cultural Center. Gates open at 5:30 and music lasts from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Others acts in the 2026 lineup are Powder Keg (June 30, Mountaintop Sound (July 7, Ben Rice & PDX Hustle (July 14) and Hit Machine (July 21).

For more information, visit facebook.com/tunesontuesday.