Tribe hosts Contest Powwow this weekend

The Grand Ronde Contest Powwow will begin a weekend of tribal activities at 11 a.m. today with the Royalty Pageant at the Governance Center.

The Royalty Court will be crowned at 5 p.m. today on the Uyxat Powwow Grounds, located on Hebo Road (Highway 22), just north of Valley Junction/Highway 18.

A Saturday morning parade will not be held this year.

Dancing prize money will total more than $22,000 with first place finishes paying $1,000 each.

Special dance presentations will include the Saturday Night Best Dressed Drum Group that will pay an $800 top prize, Prairie Chicken/Round Bustle Committee Special, $700, and Women’s Jingle Contemporary vs. Old Style Special, $700.

The Powwow’s master of ceremonies is Howie Thomson (Assiniboine/Saskatchewan, Canada), arena director is Anthony Quenelle (Grand Ronde), head dance judge Douglas Schofield (Wintun/Northern California) and head drum judge Derrick Keeswood (Onion Lake Cree Nation/Saskatchewan).

Bullhorn and Indian Hill will be the host drum and drums will compete for $30,000 in prize money, with the best drum paying $10,000.

Grand Entries are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be held starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and continuing until a champion is crowned.

Games will be played between co-ed, middle and high school teams, as well as men’s and women’s teams. Teams will consist of four players and all teams must have an adult coach. There also will be a three-point shooting contest with prizes for first through third place.

The only admission cost for the powwow is for camping and parking. Camping, which includes vehicle parking, is $5. Daily parking is $1 and the weekend rate is $3.