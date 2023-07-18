Tree maintenance is up to homeowners

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
sisinmac
And when these trees get big enough, they lift up the sidewalks in front of your house, which causes a tripping hazard to people walking on the sidewalks, and as I understand it, the homeowner is liable for any injury caused by these sidewalk lifting issues. Does anyone else feel this is unfair?
tagup
Maybe if the trees fit the planting area a little better. Planting maples that will grow to 50’ in a 3’ area between the sidewalk & street is eventually going to cause problems. Yet my understanding is that’s what the city recommends.