Travis Hewitt Thornton - 1967 - 2019

Surrounded by family and friends, Travis Hewitt Thornton passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, February 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland.

Travis, son of Connie Lee Thornton and Edgar Hewitt Thornton Jr. was born March 26, 1967, in Newberg, Oregon. He was raised in Newberg with his three siblings, Todd Marshall Thornton, Troy Lee Thornton and Tracie Michelle Thornton (Feenstra). He attended public schools and graduated in the Class of 1985 from Newberg High School. He found Christ, was saved, and immediately began serving in the church. Travis was married, raising children and owning a business during early adulthood. He later worked many years in the automotive service industry, including 18 years at Loren Berg Chevrolet in Newberg, and most recently at Accu-Tech Automotive in McMinnville. He was known for his genuine commitment to customers, always going above and beyond and had a strong work ethic throughout his life. Beginning in high school, Travis served as a “big brother” to Troy Bullock through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program. Troy spent weekends, went camping, and attended events with Travis and his family for decades to come. Travis enjoyed spending time in his yard and working on his home in Lafayette. He could usually be found lighting bonfires or hosting parties, and mostly spending time with family and loved ones. Travis would do anything for anyone, never expecting something in return. He will be remembered for his neverending heart for giving, joking, and quoting movies, his generosity and his laugh. He died at the age of 51, and is survived by his love, Denise Marie Williams; his former spouse, Barbara Jane Quincy; and three beloved children, Amy Elizabeth Thornton, Darci Nicole Thornton and Michael Jerry Thornton.

A service for Travis will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Attrell’s Funeral Chapel in Newberg. Please visit www.attrells.com for details.