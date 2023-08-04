Transit celebrates with chalk art, ‘quest’

Yamhill County Transit hosts its annual rider appreciation day on Monday, Aug. 7, and invites participants to embark on a week-long “quest” involving objects and landmarks visible from the bus and visiting downtown.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, visit the Transit Center, 800 N.E. Second St., McMinnville, and “grab a gratitude bag” and watch chalk artist M’Lynn Suwinski create a transit center mural. The community is welcome.

From Aug. 7-14, “complete the quest” by riding Route 4 in McMinnville or walking downtown. Pick up a ”quest” map and free sketch pad at The Merry Artist, 421 N.E. Third St., then draw or describe something you see. Submit it by 5 p.m. Aug. 14 to be eligible for prizes. Downloadable maps and instructions are available at YCBus.org or visit the transit center or call 503-474-4900 for details.