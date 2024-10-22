By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 22, 2024 Tweet

Transient gets 10 months for multiple charges

Antonio Zacharia Sanchez, 44, a transient residing in McMinnville, pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 21 to charges of harassment, assault and sexual abuse of correctional officers at Yamhill County Sheriff Department.

The case was set for trial on Monday, but a last-minute plea deal was finalized before jury selection began.

On April 23, while being escorted to court from the Yamhill County Correctional Facility for an appearance for criminal mischief charges, Sanchez grabbed the backside of a female officer. After the hearing, the officer read him his Miranda Rights and asked if he wished to discuss the incident.

In a probable cause order written by the officer, Sanchez allegedly said that if the court is going to keep him away from girls, he’s going to grab their backsides when he has the chance. Sanchez was then charged with assaulting a public safety officer, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of sexual abuse in the third degree and harassment.

That same day, while he was escorted back to the correctional facility from court, Sanchez kicked a correctional officer in the thigh. The same day he was charged with harassment and attempting to assault another officer.

The two cases of assaults on officers and private indecent exposure were consolidated to one trial. Sanchez previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As part of the plea deal, Sanchez pleaded guilty to the assault, sexual abuse and harassment of the deputies and the indecent exposure charge was dismissed.

Judge Ladd Wiles said felony charges against law enforcement typically warrant 30-month sentences; however, both of the deputies described their pain after the incident as minor and two on a scale of 10. No other description of bruising was presented by the state.

Sanchez was sentenced to 10 months in prison and two years post-prison supervision. He is currently serving time from cases from 2023 and earlier this year.

Sanchez has a criminal history in Yamhill County dating back from 1998. He has past convictions of assault, DUII, failing to register as a sex offender, harassment, trespassing, theft, escape and criminal mischief, the vast majority misdemeanor level crimes.