Transient arrested for burning

Transient arrested for burning

Man allegedly gives false name to law enforcement

The News-Register staff

A man was arrested on the Yamhill County side of rural Sherwood on Saturday, Aug. 1, after a report of arson.

About 1 p.m., Yamhill County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 31000 block of Northeast Canter Lane and located a man in a wooded area of private property where a fire had been started.

Tualatin Valler Fire Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire.

“The male was the only person located in the area and he was so close to the fire he has superficial burn to his right foot and ankle,” Deputy Robert Venderbergh wrote in a probable cause statement. “He had nothing on but, a pair of pants and was covered in ash and soot from the fire.”

The property owner told law enforcement he saw smoke in the morning and thought it was from the wildfires burning in other parts of the region.

“He became concerned when the smoke grew into the afternoon and he walked to the area located the male and the fire,” Eubank wrote.

Deputies detained the male, determining he was responsible for starting fires that burned on properties on Canter Lane and Leander Drive.

The man identified himself as Michael Charles Whitman, but that name did not register in the database.

Law enforcement took him to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department for fingerprinting, and the State of Oregon Identification Bureau determined he was Bruce C. Widman, 65.

Widman was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement, criminal trespassing, reckless burning and warrants out of Clackamas County and the Oregon City Municipal Court.

In Clackamas County, Widman has a warrant for interfering with public transit, as he allegedly refused to exit a bus in Milwaukie and had to be physically removed by officers.

On Monday in the Yamhill County Circuit Court, Public Defender Erin Casini was appointed to the case. Widman is being held on $5,000 security bond.