Trail hearing delay requested

Comments
Jim
Friday said he wants this to be fair to both sides? This has been a railroad job from day one. It’s being backed by the tourist industry and their money. How many tourist jobs are essential and how many in this industry are working right now? What a crock about being fair. Typical government overreach. Why doesn’t the county spend the money on bringing in manufacturing jobs that pay a living wage and benefits instead of their “Pie in the sky” project that only adds to our clogged city streets and county roads? There is nothing equitable about holding this hearing now.
Stella
As a taxpayer I’m disgusted by Ken Friday. He is so transparent. He needs to go.
Shame on you Casey Kulla and Rick Olsen. If a pandemic doesn’t have you busy enough doing important things then at least consider that people want to be apart of this “hot” discussion, folks that pay your salaries. Shame on you.
**Vote wisely in May for Commissioner. 2 are against the trail... and 1 for it. IMO Rushing this through during a pandemic without public participation will come back to haunt you.