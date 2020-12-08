By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Trail design planning begins with request for public input

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

rosebloomer

Great job Yamhill County, can't wait for this to be done!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable