Tractor-trailer rig crashes on Highway 99W

Photos courtesy Oregon State Police##A tractor-trailer rig lost its load of soda pop Thursday morning on Highway 99W.

DUNDEE - A tractor-trailer crash south of Dundee closed Highway 99W Thursday morning. The rig rolled onto its side and lost its load of soda pop.

The Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded about 9:45 a.m. The driver, not identified at this time, sustained minor injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area for several hours, according to OSP.