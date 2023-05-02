Track and Field Championship look-forward recap

Two local athletes brought home gold medals from the OSAA Track and Field Championships, which took place last Thursday through Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene with athletes from Yamhill County well represented.

McMinnville High School and all five 3A high schools (Amity, Dayton, Sheridan, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton) sent students to compete on Oregon’s hollowed track ground with five Grizzlies and 12 athletes from 3A schools finding their way atop the podium.

Amity senior Kiyan Vrell and Dayton sophomore Hadley Hughes each won the javelin competition.

Mac seniors Gustav Blank and Alison Jenson left Eugene as the Grizzlies’ highest finishers. Jenson made long strides in the 6A triple jump, setting a new personal record of 36-6 1/4 on her final attempt to place fourth. Her score was good enough to rank her as the new No. 16 in all of Oregon.

Meanwhile, Blank finished in the top five in both the boys 1500-meter and 800-meter, with times of 3:59.58 and 1:54.59, respectively. He placed fifth in the 1500-meter and fourth in the 800. His 800-meter time broke his personal record by less than a second and regardless of placement, the senior runner was happy with the performances he gave.

“I’m really happy with it,” Blank said “This whole season has been really great. I’ve just had PR after PR, not a PR (in the 1500) today, but a pretty good race tactically. Obviously, I like to be at the front, but I’m still really happy with the result.”

Blank’s finish in the 800-meter also put him ranked No. 13 in the state in the event.

In 3A events, Vrell won with a throw of 182-01. It was not a personal record or season best, but strong enough of a hurl to beat out Cascade Christian’s Alexander Fiannaca who had a new personal best and placed second.

Like Vrell, Hughes dominance in the event was on display, as five of her six throws were further than the second-place throw of 123-0. Her winning mark of 134-3 was a new personal best.

Amity had four runners as well who saw the podium at Hayward in Trenton Ruston, Bradley Sexton, Haley Miersma and Mya Haarsma. Rustin and Bradley each had top finishes in the boys 400-meter, placing fourth and seventh with times of 51.13 and 51.73, respectively.

Miersma and Haarsma finished one after the other in the girls 100-meter with respective times of 12.85 and 12.91. Miersma also broke a school record in the girls 200-meter prelims with a third-place qualifying finish and personal record time of 25.63. The previous record belonged to Haarsma and made Miersma the new No. 33 ranked athlete in the state for the event.

Following a first-place finish in the 3A Coastal Range League Championships, Yamhill-Carlton’s Zayden Aspey also set a personal record with a time of 1:59.30 in the boys 800-meter prelims. He qualified and placed eighth in the finals with a time of 2:00.61.

See the News-Register’s Friday edition for more from the Track and Field Championships.