Toyia Jean Booher 1944 - 2023

Our mother, Toyia Jean Booher, passed away May 30, 2023, from natural causes. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.

She was born in Amarillo, Texas, and lived in both Northern California and Oregon. She is survived by her three children; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, as well as her three sisters. She was predeceased by her parents and brother.

She loved to be with family, whether it was snuggling on the couch for movie day or being outdoors on an adventure. Per her request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. For those who knew her and would like to honor her memory, please remember her with love and laughter.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.