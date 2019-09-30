Tournament kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month
About 26 teams entered the second-annual Paint Mac Pink cornhole tournament on Saturday, an event that kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The With Courage organization sponsors celebration during October.
Music and children’s activities were included at the kickoff event, which was held in front of The Oak on Davis street downtown.
Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, pink lights will cover downtown trees in McMinnville and, this year, Carlton as well. The lights are a reminder of the fight against breast cancer.
With Courage also will host a dinner for breast cancer survivors and supporters at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Precision Helicopters building at the McMinnville Airport.
Tickets are $50 per person, or $400 or $500 for tables of eight or 10, including wine. Tickets can be purchased at hopeonthehill.org/with-courage.Aiming to help
