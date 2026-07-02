Top county softball teams recognized with all-state honors

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo##Dayton’s Gabby Chupp reaches third base and yells toward her dugout in the Pirates contest versus YC on April 30. Nathan Ecker/News-Register file photo##McMinnville’s Taylor Terry takes her running lead off second base in the Grizzlies 13-0 win over Century on May 5. Terry led the Bears with 30 stolen bases in 2026. Nathan Ecker/News-Register file photo##YC’s Ella Amerson makes a throw to first base in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over Santiam Christian on April 24.

YC had five players honored, four of whom made the All-State First Team: infielder Ella Amerson, outfielder Peyton Gregor, pitcher Taylor Bradfield and catcher Addison Tuning. Fellow pitcher and 2026 graduate Josie Barker rounded out the Tigers’ recipients with an All-State honorable mention.

For their success on the season, seven Pirates were awarded.

First baseman Gabby Chupp and outfielder Emmy Riley were named to the first team, pitchers Charly Upmeyer and Rachel Baumholtz and their battery mate Sophie Sweeney earned second-team honors, and infielders Bella Lopez and Lou Auvil were given third-team recognition.

Vale’s Sophia Navarrete won 3A Player of the Year, South Umpqua’s Jasmine Morales was the Pitcher of the Year and Cirbi Morrison from Vale was named 3A Coach of the Year while leading her program to its first state title.

At the 6A level, three McMinnville Grizzlies were given all-state awards.

Outfielder Taylor Terry and catcher Ava Fleischman were called upon for the first team, while the power bat of Juliet Pesina-Wade earned attention on the second team.

The Grizzlies ended their season in the quarterfinals after being ranked No. 14 in their class.

Championship-winning West Linn walked away with every major award. Lions’ senior Kendall Atwood was named 6A Players of the Year, junior pitcher Avery Wolf was the Pitcher of the Year and Lions’ skipper Gina Garvey was the classes Coach of the Year.