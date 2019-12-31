Top 10 stories of 2019

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
David S. Wall
"The Needle-exchange program" requires an accounting to justify and reconcile claims made to expend taxpayer monies to support and maintain this program.
The following questions will require more than one "POST."
What is the number of "Non-profit and or Public Benefit Corporations" involved with the "Needle-exchange program?"
Was there a "Request for Proposal" issued by Yamhill County Board of Commissioners (BOC) to attract legitimate "competition" between legitimate "Non-profit and or Public Benefit Corporations?"
How much taxpayer monies were "given" to: Champion Team ,Project Able and Provoking Hope?
Have these "Non-profit and or Public Benefit Corporations" been audited for financial and performance issues?
End Post #1
David S. Wall
David S. Wall
Post #2
"Reduction in Hepatitis C:"
Why was the Yamhill County "Budget Committee" involved with the decision to allow GENERAL FUND money to be used for the Needle-exchange program?
[Remember, Commissioner Starrett recommended a fellow Board Member of YCAP to be appointed to the Budget Committee.]
Was there a Request for Proposal (RFP) advertised to solicit bids for consideration?
What are the numbers that prove reduction of Hepatitis C is the actual cause of the needle exchange program?
How much 'Taxpayer monies" were "saved" as a direct result of the "Needle-exchange program."
Was there a financial and performance audit conducted?
***Coming into our neighborhoods-residential treatment centers to reduce jail population.
"Certified Recovery Mentors:"
What are the "certification requirements" to become a recognized "Certified Recovery Mentor?"
Is the "certification requirements" recognized by the State of Oregon OHA and or any other legitimate health care organization?
What are the cost allocations for this program?
What are the "insurance costs" to cover potential lawsuits arising from potential "malpractice and or other injurious torts" flowing from this program?
Are performance and financial audits conducted to analyze the " Certified Recovery Mentors" program?
End Post #2
David S. Wall
David S. Wall
Post #3
"Provoking Hope:"
" Yamhill Valley Treatment " is doing business as (DBA) "Provoking Hope."
"Provoking Hope" is not a registered business with Oregon's Secretary of State.
Why is Yamhill Valley Treatment DBA "Provoking Hope?"
Are all donations and other monies to "Provoking Hope" forwarded to Yamhill Valley Treatment?
Is Yamhill Valley Treatment charging monies received for "administration costs?"
If so, how much?
Is Yamhill Valley Treatment charging monies for the administration costs to operate "Provoking Hope?"
If so, how much?
How much of the taxpayer and or private donations actually fund "care giving operations?"
Has there been any financial and or performance audits conducted, analyzing the success and or failures of taxpayer monies to support "Provoking Hope" and or the parent corporation Yamhill Valley Treatment?
End Post #3
David S. Wall
David S. Wall
Post #4
The "surplus Ambulance" scandal.
The City of McMinnville "donated" a "surplus Ambulance" to the Yamhill County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)."
Who authorized using a "surplus Ambulance" for the "needle exchange program?"
How much taxpayer monies were spent to bring the "surplus Ambulance" into satisfactory use (i.e.; mechanical fixes and safety equipment)-Were Yamhill County employees used, in any way, to facilitate and refurbish; any and all mechanical and safety issues concerning the "surplus Ambulance?"
Who authorized designated the "refurbished Ambulance" as "Yamhill County Surplus property?"
Who authorized "giving" the now "refurbished Ambulance also known as Yamhill County Surplus Property " to Provoking Hope?
Was the relationship between HHS and Provoking Hope a "pre-arranged agreement" thereby eliminating any and all competitors?
Has the "refurbished Ambulance" been used to deliver "new needles" to drug addicts and how many "contaminated needles were returned?"
What jurisdictions and or locations has the "needle-exchange Ambulance" visited?
End Post #4
David S. Wall
David S. Wall
Post#5
Clarification is needed by our honorable Yamhill County Sheriff to answer the following questions.
Has the Yamhill County Sheriff fully "vetted" Yamhill Valley Treatment dba Provoking Hope?
Has the Yamhill County Sheriff fully "vetted" and acknowledged as legitimate the " Certified Recovery Mentor program?"
How many "jail beds" were vacated to support the "Certified Recovery Mentor program" which will operate in Yamhill County residential neighborhoods?
How many drug-addict criminals are being released into Yamhill County neighborhoods served by the "Certified Recovery Mentor program?"
Has the Yamhill County Jail become a "profit center" by accepting prisoners from other jurisdictions outside Yamhill County?
How many "jail beds" are "rented out" on a daily and or hourly rate to house prisoners from other jurisdictions including, but not limited to, Deschutes County?"
David S. Wall
Christmas has Talons
I feel sorry for the county commissioners if they have to listen to David's endless bloviating. For freak sake most of the non profit answers with the Secretary of State and can be found if one simply looks. At this point even the most patient commissioner would be rolling their eyes.