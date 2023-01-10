Tony Roder 1931 - 2023

Tony Roder left an indelible impression on everyone he met, and he liked to call everyone he met a friend. His home and heart were always open to all, and he was always willing to listen, advise and provide counsel.

Tony was born June 7, 1931, in Bucharest, Romania. He came to America after World War II, getting his bachelor's degree in engineering at NYU. He met a beautiful French girl named Sylvie Dechtar in Queens, New York; they fell in love and were married in 1956 in Arizona, where he was stationed after he joined the U.S. Army. When he finished his service, he and his wife Sylvie moved to California in the late 1950s, and he worked for Fairchild and Shockley, then found his place as a site engineer at Stanford Linear Accelerator in Palo Alto. He worked there for several decades until he retired, while also running a language translation business called Architexte with Sylvie.

Tony and Sylvie moved to McMinnville 18 years ago and enjoyed their community and friends old and new. They took pleasure in exploring Oregon. He led a colorful, joyful life filled with art, curiosity and empathy. He gave his sons their compassion for others, their respect for creativity, knowledge, science and facts, as well as a love of good food and cooking. His calm, considered, counsel and humor will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvie Roder; his sons, Paul and Marc, and their families; and his sister, Barbara Roder, and her family.

Love you, Tony, rest well.