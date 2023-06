Tony O. Castellano 1950 - 2023

Jose Antonio Ochoa Castellano abruptly passed away at the age of 73 on June 16, 2023. Tony, also known as “El Pollo," was born March 24, 1950, in Weslaco, Texas, to parents Roberto Castellano and Maria Antonia Ochoa Castellano. A true Tejano, he loved Norteno and country music. Tony married in the ’80s and had two children, Israel and Priscilla. Friends and family are invited to attend the wake at 1 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Forest Grove Funeral Home.