Tombleson will remain on probation

Comments
JWC
You neglected to mention that Alex Tombleson is implicated in the later homicide of his father, Ross Tombleson. The family has also filled a lawsuit against the County for negligently enabling the homicide by failing to restrain or properly monitor Tombleson. Now this presumptive murdered has been "released from all custody.". What could possibly go wrong?
Paul Daquilante
JWC . . .
Alex Tombleson HAS NOT been implicated in the death of his father. He has not been identified by law enforcement or the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office as a suspect. No suspect has been publicly identified. The case remains under investigation, according to DA Brad Berry. That's why it has not been reported that he has been implicated. Additionally, news of the civil suit has been reported.
Paul Daquilante/reporter
JWC
I have not read anywhere that Ross Tombleson committed suicide or suffered an accidental gunshot wound. I am unaware of any reporting or evidence that anyone else besides Alex Tombleson was in the building during the stand off. The reasonable speculation is that Ross Tombleson was murdered. Given the previous assault by Alex against Ross, it is also reasonable to speculate that Alex shot Ross during the stand off. Given the fact that Alex Tombleson was subsequently lodged in the Oregon State mental hospital for treatment so that he could assist in his own defense, it is difficult to imagine how he could not be a suspect.
JWC
Correction:
While it is mentioned repeatedly in past articles that police believed that there was a gun in the home, it has not been published that Ross Tombleson died of a gun shot wound.
My bad.