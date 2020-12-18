• 

Tom Hastings & Sadkia Hosteler: Earth to Portland: Violence not the answer

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Don Dix

These two authors might be able to reach some with their efforts, but those who are bent on taking advantage of the situation won't even slow down. I did notice Trunp was mentioned (in a bad way), but nothing of our do-nothing gov. and the total puss mayor Wheeler. Those are the two who let the city burn -- nobody else.

I find it interesting that Oregon's gov. pleaded with the federal government (Obama and Trump) to remove the occupiers of the Malhuer National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County (2016). No physical damage was done to anything on the refuge during the 41 day occupation.

And yet, when Portland was subjected to over 100 consecutive days of protest -- many included assault, rioting, looting, vandalism, and arson -- the feds were told they were not welcome (by the same two fools in charge).

And then they pretend these things aren't political -- my ass!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable