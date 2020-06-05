Title IX complaint filed against Mac School District

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Jim
This whole lawsuit falls right on the backs of the school district and school board. For the last ten years athletics have taken a second position to every activity in the entire school district. I know the facility’s have been improved at taxpayers expense but you can’t just paint the front of the barn. Coaches have come here and left here at alarming rates in the last ten years. There are two reasons for that. Number one is no backing from the board or district, number two is the inadequate pay for the coaches and the fundraising they have to include in their duty’s. Teachers don’t have to fund raise class rooms but coaches have to fund raise their class room. Something has to change and soon or more litigation will follow. As far as the two people named in the suit they are both outstanding young educators and have nothing but good intentions for student athletes. They have only kids in mind with their decisions and should not have been named in this frivolous lawsuit.
Rustyoar
Wasn't the "plaintiff"(Rollins) passed over for the position...kind a important part of the story if true...