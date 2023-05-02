Timothy "Tim" Horgan 1944 - 2023

Timothy "Tim" Horgan passed away December 4, 2023, peacefully at home, with family by his side.

He was born in Houston, Texas, to Timothy and Delores Horgan. After his father’s passing, his mother remarried a man named Gus Gustafsson, who raised and loved Tim as his own son.

At the age of 15, Tim moved to Carlton, Oregon; he attended Y-C high school and raised his family along with his wife, Peggy, in Carlton. Tim married Peggy Hammonds in May of 1963. They had 60 beautiful years together, and raised three sons.

Tim worked in the auto body repair business and did everything from body work on the cars to painting. He was a very detailed person who took pride in the cars he worked on and had a love of cars. He enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Mexico and around the different states with his wife and family. He loved to feed and watch the birds in the morning.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Horgan; step-father, Gus Gustafsson; and mother, Delores Gustafsson. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; three sons; Paul Horgan (Lisa), Tim Horgan (Lena), and Marty Horgan (Kim); 11 grandchildren, Anne Pendleton, Kimberlee Pendleton, Nick Horgan, Michael Horgan, Timmie Ann Horgan, Kyle Horgan, Sam Niggli, Justin Horgan, Kaylee Skeffington, Cody Niggli, and Spencer Niggli; along with 12 great-grandchildren, Hunter Horgan, Fischer Horgan, Emma Niggli, Cooper Skeffington, Wilder Skeffington, Bryndle Horgan, Bailey Horgan, Jocelyn Smith, Jensen Smith, Konrad Rhodes, Bastian Maciel, and Xavier Maciel.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 8, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, with a reception to follow.